Fayetteville Police Crack Down On Distracted Driving

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department will be cracking down on distracted driving starting on Tuesday (April 25).

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month, so the department is teaming up with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to step up traffic enforcement, subsequently raising awareness about distracted driving.

The focused enforcement will run for about a week and half, ending on Friday, May 5, according to a department release. Officers will be in both marked and unmarked vehicles.

The department’s goal for the distracted driving crack down is reducing traffic accidents caused by distracted drivers.