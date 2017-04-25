× Garrett’s Blog: Timeline For Tonight’s/Wednesday’s Storms

A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop in NE Oklahoma late Tuesday evening and then work southeast into Arkansas late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

1AM WEDNESDAY: The line of storms will first move into NW Arkansas with the potential for a few storms to be severe with damaging wind.

4AM WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms with a diminishing severe weather risk.

1PM WEDNESDAY: More severe storms redevelop in Eastern Oklahoma and move across our area. Flash flooding along with damaging winds and a few pockets of rotation will be possible.

-Garrett