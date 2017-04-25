× Hogs Win On Wild Pitch In 10th Inning

KANSAS CITY (KFSM) – Arkansas has found plenty of ways to win baseball games this season and Tuesday night the Razorbacks found another.

With two outs and runners on second and third, in the bottom of the 10th inning, a wild pitch allowed Carson Shaddy to easily score from third as Arkansas rallied past Kansas State inside Kauffman Stadium for a 6-5 win.

Arkansas (33-10) trailed 5-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh but was able to tie the game on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. Both teams have several scoring opportunties in the late innings, including a bases loaded chance for the Wildcats in the top half of the 10th, before the Razorbacks secured the win in their final nonconference game of the season.

Evan Lee drove in three runs for the Razorbacks, including two on a pinch hit single in the fifth that gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead. Chad Spanberger’s RBI double followed as Kansas State fell behind 3-1.

Arkansas was quick to go to the bullpen on Tuesday night as Dave Van Horn used nine different pitchers while seven recorded three outs of less. Freshman Jacob Kostyshock notched his first win of the season as he pitched the 10th inning and it was his strikeout of Cameron Thompson with the bases loaded in the inning that allowed the Hogs a chance to win it in the home half.