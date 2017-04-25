Horses Loose On 540 Near Arkansas River Bridge; Southbound Traffic Backed Up Into Fort Smith

Posted 7:58 am, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 08:06AM, April 25, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police said they are working to wrangle four horses near Kelley Highway along 540 Tuesday morning (April 25).

Southbound traffic is backed up as troopers work to get the horses off the roadway. At this time, officers are having to direct traffic through the area.

At this time, it isn’t known how the horses got out, or who they belong to.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.

 

