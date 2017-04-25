× Horses Loose On 540 Near Arkansas River Bridge; Southbound Traffic Backed Up Into Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police said they are working to wrangle four horses near Kelley Highway along 540 Tuesday morning (April 25).

Southbound traffic is backed up as troopers work to get the horses off the roadway. At this time, officers are having to direct traffic through the area.

At this time, it isn’t known how the horses got out, or who they belong to.

