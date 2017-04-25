× Police: Fort Smith Man Tried To Meet Child For Sex

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man is accused of trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex in 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Washington County deputies arrested Richard Smith, 40, on Monday (April 24) in connection with computer child pornography. The offense is a Class B felony, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in a prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Smith was released Tuesday (April 25) from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a $25,000 bond.

The child told police Smith sent texts in December 2015 threatening to release nude pictures of the child if the child didn’t agree to meet Smith for sex, according to the affidavit.

In one exchange with Smith, the child asked “why can’t u get someone your age and not force them.”

Smith, who later told police he’d met women for sex after texting them, replied, “I do get girls my own age.”

The affidavit doesn’t disclose the child’s gender. Police were unable to confirm whether any nude photos were taken of the child.

Last summer, police seized three cell phones and a computer from Smith’s home on Dallas Street, according to the affidavit. Smith was “noncommittal” when asked by investigators whether child pornography was stored on the devices.

Smith has a hearing set for Wednesday (April 26) in Washington County Circuit Court.