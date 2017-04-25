Renovations Being Made To One of Fayettville’s Tallest Buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Changes are being made to one of the tallest buildings in Fayetteville with the hope that new businesses will call it home.

Specialized Real Estate Group purchased the building at 112 Center Street in September.

They spent some time going over various plans and recently cleared out all of the walls on the seventh floor.

The space now has an almost 360 degree view of the city.

Jeremy Hudson, the CEO of Specialized Real Estate Group, said right now the space is open to any interested business.

“So there’s not necessarily any type of business that we’re targeting but it’s our belief that this type of office building in this type of downtown walkable location is a great place for technology companies or young companies that are trying to attract millennials and young professionals," Hudson said.

More time is needed for whomever decides to rent the space out, which could cost anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 annually.

They plan on renovating more areas in the building.

They chose to start at the top and work their way down.

Hudson and his company think that anyone who calls the space home will benefit Downtown Fayetteville.

“We think the more people that work in this building, the better the restaurants and the better the residences around here are going to be," Hudson said. "We think that walkability and bikeability creates a thriving community.”