POLK COUNTY (KFSM) — A body was found in Polk County on Tuesday afternoon (April 25), according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a suspicious object in a creek southeast of Cove, Arkansas. The sheriff’s office said an unidentified body was discovered at about 1:20 p.m.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.

This incident is under investigation.