Booneville Police Chief Shot; Suspect Being Questioned

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — According to Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks, the Booneville Police Chief was shot early Wednesday morning (April 26).

Chief Albert Brown and other officers were responding to a suicide call around 1:30 a.m. at a home in Booneville city limits when the reportedly suicidal man came out of the home with two guns and fired a round, according to Sheriff Hicks.

Chief Brown was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith where he’s listed in good condition.

Officers on scene did not return fire, and the suspect is being questioned at the Booneville Police Department, Hicks said.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.