× Emergency Crews Rescue Person Stranded On Floating Raft In Washington County

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Emergency crews performed a swift water rescue to save a person who was stranded on a raft in Fayetteville.

The person was stranded on South School Avenue, near the Mr. Taco Loco, according to the Washington County Emergency Management office. The person was stuck on a floating raft.

Widespread flooding has been reported throughout the viewing area on Wednesday (April 26).

Highway 112 is closed for a two-mile stretch in Washington County starting at N. Truckers Drive due to high waters.

Part of Gregg Avenue is also closed for flooding from Joyce Boulevard to Van Asche Drive.