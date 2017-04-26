Emergency Crews Rescue Person Stranded On Floating Raft In Washington County

Posted 9:46 am, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, April 26, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Emergency crews performed a swift water rescue to save a person who was stranded on a raft in Fayetteville.

The person was stranded on South School Avenue, near the Mr. Taco Loco, according to the Washington County Emergency Management office. The person was stuck on a floating raft.

Widespread flooding has been reported throughout the viewing area on Wednesday (April 26).

Highway 112 is closed for a two-mile stretch in Washington County starting at N. Truckers Drive due to high waters.

Part of Gregg Avenue is also closed for flooding from Joyce Boulevard to Van Asche Drive.

