Fayetteville Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Posted 6:58 am, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36AM, April 26, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) —  Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect Wednesday morning (April 26).

According to Sgt. Craig Stout with Fayetteville Police, officers received a call at 5:30 a.m. at 1240 North Garland at Fast Trax Convenience Store. When officers arrived on scene, an employee said a man armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded cash.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Sgt. Stout said.

A detailed description of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.

