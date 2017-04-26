Morning Storms Cause Flooding, Road Closures And Swift Water Rescues

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Widespread flooding throughout the viewing area on Wednesday morning (April 26) has caused several road closures and prompted swift water rescues.

Fayetteville firefighters rescued a person who got stranded on an air mattress along South School Avenue. Several people were trapped on a jungle gym at Greathouse Park along the Razorback Greenway. Luckily nobody was injured.

Highway 112 by Sam’s Club was shut down, because the road was completely underwater. Similarly Gregg Avenue is also closed for flooding from Joyce Boulevard to Van Asche Drive.

Part of Blue Springs Road is missing after it washed away in the morning flooding near where the road crosses Beaver Lake. The road, which is near Goshen, will be closed until Washington County road crews can fill in the road.

Main Drive in Johnson closed after Clear Creek covered the road.

In Crawford County, West Rodeo Crossing in Natural Dam is also closed after the pass was flooded with water.