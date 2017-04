Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The secret to living a long, healthy life could be cheese.

A study by Texas A&M University suggests aged cheese and other foods containing large amounts of the compound spermidine may extend one's lifespan as well as reduce the risk of liver cancer.

Researchers fed spermidine to rodents and found they were less likely to develop liver fibrosis and some even lived 25% longer.

Other foods with the compound include soy, whole grains and corn.

