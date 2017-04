POLK COUNTY (KFSM) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding two missing children, reports our affiliate THV11.

Reilly James Scarbrough, 10, and his sister Acelynn Carrie Wester, 2, were last seen on April 21 or 22.

They are missing from the Mena/Polk County area.

If you have any information, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 394-2511.