Rogers Softball Focused On Fun As Well As Winning

ROGERS (KFSM)--Rogers softball has long been a contender, and this year’s squad thinks they’ve discovered the secret to the next level: having fun on and off the field. At least that's what junior Sadie Beeman thinks.

"We’ve had a lot of girls get together, we’ve had a lot more fun. We all compete together, and we like to have a good time and I think that helps us be successful."

Senior Sarah Hulsey adds that "last year we might have had more talent, but this year we’re playing as a team."

But prior to the season, Coach Mike Harper was worried he wouldn’t have the seniors to bring the team together.

"Honestly going into the season I was concerned about the leadership of the tea,, but they have turned a 180 and they’ve done a really good job of being mentors to the younger players, being out here and setting an example every day, and it’s been a pleasure to be around them."

"If they look up to me as a senior, then I have to give them something to look up to," says Hulsey.

That attitude has led the team to a 10-1 conference record. Three weeks ago the Lady Mounties handed Bentonville their only loss on the season, at home at Veterans Park. On Thursday, Rogers will have to travel down to Bentonville to take on the Tigers, with the winner claiming sole possession of first place in the 7A-West. Needless to say, the team is excited.

"We’ll all be really hyped about it and all have a lot of fun no matter what happens," says Beeman

Hulsey is diplomatic. "We’re all getting really pumped, it’s gonna be a better game than what it was last time I bet, but may the better team come on top I guess."

All of the Lady Mounties last five wins over Bentonville were decided by two runs or less, and Hulsey and Beeman know what to expect.

"Bentonville is always a tough game, they play great we play great."

"They’re like our rival, and it’s always fun to beat them, in like all sports, because they’re really good competition"

First pitch is scheduled for 5 o'clock on Thursday.