Search In Progress For Missing Canoer In Buffalo River

NEWTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River near Kyles Landing in Newton County.

Two canoers were reported in danger in the park’s upper district. One was reported on an upstream island but without means of reaching either shore. The other was in the river downstream from Kyles Landing.

National Park Service rangers responded to the area and conducted a search by land on both sides of the river. The canoer that floated upstream was located at about 3 p.m.

Witnesses reported a cooler and a personal flotation device floating downstream from what crews said was likely the site of a capsized canoe.

Two boats have launched from Steel Creek to conduct a systematic search. The Buffalo National River Search and Rescue Team, AmeriCorps workers, Harrison Swift Water Rescue and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department are all involved in the search.

Visitors are asked to avoid the Kyles Landing area while the search is active.