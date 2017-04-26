Weather Can Affect Your Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a whole scientific study devoted to the weather's impact on our body, it’s called biometeorology.

Scientists said there are a few surprising ways the weather can predict your health.

On rainy days, watch out for arthritis as the atmospheric pressure drops, tissues near joints expand and put pressure on nerves.

When lightning strikes, get ready for a chance of a headache; study found migraines were 28% more likely to happen when lightning strikes, because of electro-magnetic changes.

On cold days there's an 18% increase in heart attacks that's because cold weather may constrict blood vessels or lead to more blood clots.

