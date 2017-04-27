× 4 Arrested After Mobile Home Destroyed In West Fork

WEST FORK (KFSM) — Four people are accused of destroying a man’s mobile home and posting videos of the destruction to Facebook, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Joseph Bearden, Jr., 32; Joseph Bearden, Sr., 54; Marietta Nevel, 44; and Michael Thomas, 42, were are arrested Wednesday (April 26) in connection with arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

The victim told police he had previously moved his mobile home to 19190 Strickler Road in the past without any problems, according to the report. The victim said his power was cut in October and he was told to leave.

Washington County property records show the parcel is owned by Danny and Julie Remington of Broken Arrow, Okla.

While preparing a new property for his mobile home, some friends told the victim his trailer had been destroyed.

The friends also told the victim videos of the destruction had been posted online to “Redneck Land,” a Facebook group that uses the slogan “where the party is guns, explosives, country music and 4×4 fun.”

Bearden, Jr., Bearden, Sr., Nevel and Thomas can be seen in the videos tearing down the trailer and burning it, according to the report.

Comments also can be heard about lighting striking the house and sparking the fire — despite clear weather — and “this is what happens when you cut a gas line with a saw.”

The quartet was being held Thursday (April 27) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bonds set.