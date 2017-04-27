Adventure Arkansas – City Lake Park Of Siloam Springs Sneak Peek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Siloam Springs City Council approved the proposal of a new multipurpose park and Ozark Off-Road Cyclists is overseeing the project giving us a first look at the unique destination for not just Siloam Springs, but the Region.

City Lake Park is 165 acres of Adventure in the making.

“What you see behind us is some brand new trail, it’s kind of a sneak peek as to a new amenity that’s coming to citizens of western Benton Co,” said Pack.

Executive Director of OORC, Brannon Pack is a moving part in this new recreation destination.

“Part of the master plan included new multi-use trails for hikers, bikers, trail runners, dog walkers, bird watchers,” said Pack

David Vansandt’s dream of two decades is finally coming to life as well.

“ It feels like we are being good stewards of our resources we aren’t just letting it sit here, we are creating an opportunity for people to get outside get active and healthy and enjoy what’s created out here,” said Vansandt.

Vansandt’s constant push made the project possible.

“If there had ever been a good answer, we would have quit, but there wasn’t.., we have a lot of buy in from the community and it’s just people who want to see this area used,” said Vansandt.

And he is just as excited as the park supporters…

“I can’t wait to get out here on a bike honestly this will be my home trail, this will be where I come when it’s time to ride,” said Vansandt.

Phil Penny Owner and President of Rogue Trails was approached to help build this outdoor rec center.

“Trail building is an art and you will have a style you will use, everybody has their own and here I’ve been able to express myself,” said Penny.

As a rider himself he knows what riders want in a trail

Glendon Vansandt was the first to hit the trails and test them out.

And Glendon said the hills are a his favorite part.

“There is lots of rollers that you can gain speed at you can jump up on and do tricks, it’s going to be something that you can do tricks, but if you are a beginner you can come out here and just have fun,” said Glendon.

He encourages people who have never Mountain Biked before to go for it!

“Just try it, it’s something that you can do and compete at your whole life,” said Glendon.

So when does the park open?

“We are looking for the trail systems probably a soft open probably later this year sometime around

September and the rest of the amenities when it’s spring of 2018,” said Pack.

And you can get involved too.

“Any volunteer trail advocate or interested citizen to come out and really be a part from the start and actually get to build some of this trail that’s going in here at City Lake Park,” said Pack.

What makes this park so exciting is it's versatility, you can come and fish, have a picnic, bike, hike, run, bring your dogs, look for birds, and some of the trails are handicap accessible; so everyone can enjoy this new establishment within Benton County.

For this week’s Adventure Arkansas, I’m Megan Graddy

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru