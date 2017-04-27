Assistant Fire Chief Gives Tips To Stay Safe During Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- With possible flooding in the forecast, an assistant fire chief with the Fayetteville Fire Department gave some advice on what to do when faced with flooding.

The issue Thomas Good said they see the most is when drivers attempt to drive through moving water.

He said to simply stay away from this hazard and find a way around that is safer.

When someone tries to test their luck and drive through that water, Good said they often have to go rescue them.

This then puts his men at risk as well.

“Anytime anybody needs rescued when they’re stranded in water, we have to get in the water," said Good. "That is obviously a risk. If it shuts your car down, it’s even more dangerous for a guy on foot.”

On Wednesday, when the area saw some flooding, Good explained the had to rescue about eight people from various situations.

Another piece of advice he gives is if there is a blockade in the road or if a law enforcement official is blocking the way, don't try to go around.

“If you see emergency vehicles in the roadway, turn around and go the other way," Good said. "They’re there for a reason. They’re either blocking it because an incident has happened or there is a rescue going on at this moment.”

5NEWS spoke with Rick Johnson, the department director at Washington County Emergency Management who also gave advice.

He said the best pieces of advice he could give is turn around don't drown, stay with family or friends if you are worried about flooding in your home and after the flooding be aware of any damage warnings in the area.