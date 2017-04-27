Fayetteville Homeless Campsites Washed Away From Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There were several swift water rescues this week due to flooding and it may get worse.

Many homeless people in Fayetteville lost their camps in the flooding on Wednesday (April 26) and are now left with nothing. That’s why 7hills homeless center put out a call for help.

“We saw a lot of people coming in needing dry clothes, needing to dry out sleeping bags. A lot of homeless people who do camp, camp close to a water source,” Birchfield said.

7hills director of operations Solomon Birchfield said one client told him about waking up in a pretty scary situation.

“I even had one guy that he woke up thinking he was dreaming he was floating and when he stood up he had water almost to his waist," he said.

Birchfield said those people who had very little to begin with now how nothing. He is thankful to all the donations they have received but he said they can always use more.

“We put an emergency ask out to the community yesterday saying please help us restock tents, tarps and backpacks to get those back into the hands of needy people,” he said.

With even more rain expected over the weekend, Birchfield said they are encouraging their clients to not go back to those same campsites.

“No one wants to go back into a dangerous situation, so we just try to reason with someone that you don’t want to put yourself in danger when there is an alternative,” he said.

The Salvation Army is opening their emergency shelter for anyone who needs a safe place to sleep on Friday(April 28) and Saturday(April 29) night.