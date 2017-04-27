× Former CPA Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former certified public accountant pleaded guilty Wednesday (April 26) to tax evasion, according to a press release.

Gini Driskell, 49, of Springdale failed to pay taxes on more than $1.6 million in compensation over nine years, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement.

“Schemes to conceal income and evade income, such as those utilized by Ms. Driskell, are unfair to ever taxpayer who obeys the law and pays their fair share,” said Tracey D. Montaño, special agent in charge of the investigation. “Ms. Driskell’s position as a CPA makes this an even more egregious violation of public trust.”

Driskell began working at Little Rock accounting firm Frost, PLLC in 2002. In April of that year she formed a legal entity called “Gini L. Vannes, PA” and directed her pay from the firm to the entity, according to the release.

Driskell managed to conceal her income from the Internal Revenue Service because Fost, PLLC wasn’t required to report to the IRS the amount paid to the entity, the release said.

Driskell also didn’t report any of that income on her tax returns.

Driskell will have a sentencing hearing in two to four months, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday (April 27).