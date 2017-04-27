Fort Smith Neighborhood Prepares For Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Riverlyn Terrace is nice and well kept today, but by Sunday or Monday the Fort Smith neighborhood could be flooded with nearly six feet of water.

"We moved here in 1989. We flooded in 1990 then we went 25 years without flooding but we flooded three times in 2015," homeowner Chuck Fawcett said.

For the Fawcett's that meant rebuilding their home, at least the bottom half, a few times. The neighborhood is backed up to the Arkansas River. Depending on rain fall amount and how much water the Army Corp of Engineers will release will determine if the neighborhood floods.

"Our kids learned to swim here. My grandkids swim here. My wife loves this house," Fawcett said when asked why he does not move.

The Fawcett's said they owned their home before many of the dams that control the water flow on the Arkansas River were built.

"I got a letter from my flood insurance saying they are going to have to look at it because, i just got it last week, because we had two floods in one year and we remodeled twice," he said.

While they wait to see what this weekend has in store, the Fawcett's are ready to pack up their downstairs if need be.

"My wife says if it floods again she's moving but it's tough to move. This has been our home for a long time," Fawcett said.