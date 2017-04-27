× Har-Ber High School Evacuated After Electrical Issue Knocks Out Power

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Har-Ber High School was evacuated on Thursday afternoon (April 27) after electrical issues shut down power at the school.

After the power went out, the students were evacuated to the football field, said Rick Schaeffer, communication director for Springdale Public Schools.

The fire department is at the school trying to investigate, which has yet to be identified, Schaeffer said.

School has not been cancelled, although parents can check out their students if they’d like.

Students are not in any danger.