Har-Ber High School To Hold Online Classes After Electrical Issue Knocks Out Power

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Har-Ber High School will hold online classes on Friday (April 28) because of electrical issues at the school.

The district said the issue will not be solved before classes are scheduled to resume Friday, so the school will have a non-traditional digital instruction day.

Students are not expected to be on campus but will receive their instruction from the school digitally on Friday only.

Electrical issues shut down power at the school on Thursday afternoon (April 27). Students were not in any danger.

Students should look for instruction on their Har-Ber email accounts.

