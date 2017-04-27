Healthcare Vote Replacing Obamacare Approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New reports suggest house leaders are close to calling a vote on the GOP plan to replace Obamacare.

Several amendments have been added in recent weeks including rules on mandated minimum coverage, high risk pools, and pre-existing conditions.

The white house confirmed it would continue paying Obamacare subsidies, which would protect the markets from collapsing.

Most of the republican freedom caucus is reportedly on board, but many moderates are undecided.

