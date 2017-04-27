× Oklahoma Lake Patrol Recovers Body From Arkansas River

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A body has been recovered from the Arkansas River near Moffett, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

The Oklahoma Lake Patrol recovered the body at about 8 p.m. under the Garrison Avenue bridge.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body does match the description of missing boater, William Farhat. Police said they are waiting for identification from the family before they can confirm.

This is a developing story.