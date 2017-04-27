Oklahoma Lake Patrol Recovers Body From Arkansas River

Posted 9:02 pm, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:11PM, April 27, 2017

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A body has been recovered from the Arkansas River near Moffett, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

The Oklahoma Lake Patrol recovered the body at about 8 p.m. under the Garrison Avenue bridge.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body does match the description of missing boater, William Farhat. Police said they are waiting for identification from the family before they can confirm.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s