Oklahoma Woman, Subject Of Recent Amber Alert, Speaks Out

PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFSM) — The woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert on April 20 said there is more to the story.

Sarah Lewis said her boyfriend and his sister lied to a judge, which led to an order to remove her children. She said this ultimately led to the Amber Alert, reported our affiliate News On 6.

Lewis said she wasn’t on the run to avoid the judge’s order, she was trying to escape an abusive relationship.

She said she went to Payne County to file a protective order but learned she had to be a resident. Lewis then headed to Arkansas where her best friend offered to get her and the kids into a safe house.

“It just felt like that was the right thing to do, to get us in a better situation,” Lewis said.

Lewis admits her relationship with the father of her two youngest kids has been riddled with drug use and abuse. She said she failed drug court and served time in prison for selling pot years ago.

She said she has tried to leave but it’s not always easy.

“A lot of times he would threaten me with the children, ‘If you leave me I’ll make sure you never see the kids again,’” she said.

Lewis said her boyfriend and his sister lied last week when they told a judge she was smoking meth and was an immediate danger to her kids.

She said as soon as she heard the alert on the radio she called and surrendered.

She passed a drug test that proved shes been clean for 10 days. The deputy said Lewis was sober and she and the children were clean and well cared for, unlike how she’d been described to the judge, so the sheriff’s office is investigating.

Lewis’ boyfriend’s sister now has guardianship of the two little ones and Lewis said she wants them back.

“I’ll do whatever they want. I’ll take a drug test every week if that’s what they want. I’ll do anything,” Lewis said.

She has been allowed a one-hour supervised visit with her kids and goes to court on May 2 to try and get them back.