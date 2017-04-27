× Ole Miss Powers Past Arkansas In Series Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Ole Miss came into the weekend series at Arkansas leading the SEC in team ERA and that didn’t change on Thursday night.

The Razorbacks mustered just one hit in the first eight innings while the Rebels hit four home runs as Ole Miss took the series opener 9-1 inside Baum Stadium.

Arkansas was looking for a bounce back effort from starter Blaine Knight and got just that with the exception of two pitches. The Razorbacks’ sophomore allowed a two-run home run in the second inning and then another two-run shot in the eighth, giving Ole Miss all the offense it needed.

Ole Miss starter James McArthur was nearly unhittable for the Rebels as Jared Gates’ solo home run in the fifth inning was all Arkansas could muster off the Rebels’ right-hander. McArthur struck out six and walked two in eight innings of work.

The Rebels added two more two-run home runs in the ninth inning, both off Arkansas reliever Josh Alberius, as they put the game out of reach.

Arkansas and Ole Miss will wrap up their series on Friday with a doubleheader that is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m.