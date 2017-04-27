Pea Ridge Residents Under Boil Order

Posted 1:36 pm, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:39PM, April 27, 2017

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Pea Ridge residents are under a boil order until further notice.

Lightning struck the control vault on Tuesday (April 25), said Kim Thornhill with the Pea Ridge Water Department.

Thornhill said the control vault has been fixed, but the water is still not safe to drink. Residents are asked to boil their water before using it.

The boil order will be lifted when a clear water sample comes back from the state health department, which is working with the city to fix the issue.

 

 

 

