Red-White Spring Game Closed To Public

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Due to the chance of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Red-White Spring Game inside Razorback Stadium has been closed to the public, according to Razorback Athletics.

The game, originally scheduled for 12 PM will still be played and broadcast on SEC Network.

HogFest, which was scheudled from 9 AM to 11:30 AM outside of Bud Walton Arena has also been canceled.