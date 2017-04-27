Two Fort Smith Elementary Schools Locked Down

Posted 2:40 pm, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 02:50PM, April 27, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two Fort Smith schools are under a lockdown status due to a social media threat, according to police.

Albert Pike and Howard Elementary Schools are both locked down at this time.

“There is no direct threat toward the schools,” said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department. “This is just for precautionary measures.”

However, parents are welcome to get their child from either school.

Grubbs explained a man posted a threat via Facebook and he has a family member and friend who lives nearby the schools.

