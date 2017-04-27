Van Kooten, Pitching Staff Leads Greenwood Into Postseason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - Greenwood capped their regular season Tuesday with a shut-out win over Siloam Springs. At the center of their victory was Cooper Van Kooten as the senior tossed five and two-thirds innings, allowing just four hits.

"Cooper Van Kooten did a great job on the mound," said Greenwood coach Trey Holloway. "We did a good job of putting the ball in play squaring it up. It was big for us to come out and finish it in the sixth."

The Bulldogs’ pitching staff has been dominant this season and are a driving force behind their current 14-game win streak. Each pitcher brings a different strength to the mound, for Van Kooten it’s his first-pitch approach, he threw 20 first-pitch strikes on Tuesday.

"The biggest thing is the strike one and he’s been pounding the zone," said Holloway. "He will throw his breaking ball for a strike and pretty much any count his main thing is being able to get ahead and it’s really been big for him."

Van Kooten feels at ease when he is on the bump because he trusts the guys behind him.

"It’s a team thing I couldn’t do it without my infield or outfield," said senior Cooper Van Kooten. "I’m not a strike out pitcher, I’m not a guy that’s going to get 12 strikeouts a game, I’m going to go out there and I know the other team is going to put the ball in play but I have faith in my team to be able to back me up

With the postseason starting for the Bulldogs on Saturday, Van Kooten and the Bulldogs know that like all-season, their pitching can take them deep into the playoffs.

"You got Connor, myself, Daggs, and Pschier that are going to go out there and throw strikes," said Van Kooten. "To be able to have the depth we have is really important I think this is the best team we have ever had for sure."

Greenwood will be hosting their conference tournament starting Saturday. But, due to expected inclement weather, the games may be moved to Monday (May 1st ).