× Benton County Emergency Operations Center Prepping For Severe Weather

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Benton County Emergency Operations Center has raised its operating level in anticipation of severe weather Friday (April 28) and Saturday (April 29), according to a news release.

The center is operating at a Level III Activation, Increased Preparedness as it monitors approaching storms, said Brianna Fields, deputy director of the operations center.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa will brief EOC officials Friday afternoon to give crews a better idea of when the storm could hit, Fields said.

The EOC recommends following these rules during severe weather:

Monitor a NOAA Weather Radio, sign up to receive weather alerts through BC Alert, or monitor your local news source for vital weather related information.

Avoid areas already flooded, especially if the water is flowing fast. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Road beds may be washed out under flood waters. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Be cautious when traveling at night as it is harder to recognize flood dangers. Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Fields also encourages all Benton County Residents to sign up for BC Alert to receive weather and other emergency alerts.

Information and road closures can be found on the Benton County Division of Public Safety Facebook Page, where the EOC plans to post up-to-date information throughout the weather event, Fields said.

The EOC normally operates at Level IV, with Level I being a “full activation,” Fields said. At Level III the EOC is preparing for severe weather and notifying the public, Fields added.