Body Found Near Garrison Bridge Confirmed As Missing Boater

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — The mother of one of the boaters who went missing on the Arkansas River confirmed that her son’s body was found on Thursday (April 28).

Kristina Farhat said the body of her son, William Farhat, was found around 8 p.m. Thursday night after washing up on a sand bar near the Garrison Avenue Bridge.

She said the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office identified her son based on pictures and his driver’s license, and they were notified around 9 p.m.

William Farhat and his wife, Kristy, have been missing since their boat capsized on the Arkansas River on Sunday (April 24). Their two children, Physher, 6, and Weston, 4, were in the boat with them.

The children were wearing life jackets, and Weston was able to make it to shore and ran into firefighters, who went out to help his family. Physher was pulled from the water, but later died.

Kristy Farhat is still missing. Kristina Farhat said the family is praying that she will be found soon.