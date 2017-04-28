× Complaint Filed Against Washington County Judge Over Hiring Procedures

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A complaint was filed against Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Thursday (April 26) alleging that he violated laws when he hired four county employees.

The complaint states that Wood did not renew the employment of four county department heads when he took over the county judge position in January.

Washington County is an equal opportunity employer, which means that all open positions must be posted for at least five days, and that applicants must be screened and interviewed before they are hired.

However, this did not happen for the county attorney, planning director, grants administrator and veterans service officer positions, the complaint states. None of the people who filled the positions submitted an application, nor were they interviewed. Additionally, the positions were not publicly posted.

Judge Woods said that since he chose not to renew the employment of the people who had filled the positions, the four posts were not considered “open” and he was therefore exempt from following the county’s hiring policy, the complaint states.

The complaint also names the people who were hired for these four positions, and it states that they were political allies of Judge Wood.

Former Washington County chief of staff and county attorney George Butler filed the complaint, which asks that the positions become vacant so the hiring process can be followed. It also requests that the salaries paid for each of the four employees be repaid to the county.