Events, Red-White Game Cancel Ahead Of Weekend Floods

Posted 12:12 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, April 28, 2017

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With pending rainstorms promising heavy flash flooding, several events are calling it quits in advance throughout the viewing area.

Most of the viewing area will see between 5-8″ of rain between Friday night (April 28) and Saturday (April 29).

The following events will be closed this weekend. If we’re missing an event, let us know at news@kfsm.com.

Closings: 

Benton County:

  • Ozark Stream Fest scheduled for Saturday (April 29)
  • Bentonville Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday (April 29)
  • Native Plant Hike scheduled for Saturday (April 29)

Newton County:

  • Steel Creek Concert ft. National Park Radio scheduled for Saturday (April 29)

Washington County:

  • Red-White Razorback Football Game scheduled for Saturday (April 29). This game will still take place inside the Willard and Pat Walker Pavilion, but will be closed to the public.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s