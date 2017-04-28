Events, Red-White Game Cancel Ahead Of Weekend Floods
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With pending rainstorms promising heavy flash flooding, several events are calling it quits in advance throughout the viewing area.
Most of the viewing area will see between 5-8″ of rain between Friday night (April 28) and Saturday (April 29).
The following events will be closed this weekend. If we’re missing an event, let us know at news@kfsm.com.
Closings:
Benton County:
- Ozark Stream Fest scheduled for Saturday (April 29)
- Bentonville Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday (April 29)
- Native Plant Hike scheduled for Saturday (April 29)
Newton County:
- Steel Creek Concert ft. National Park Radio scheduled for Saturday (April 29)
Washington County:
- Red-White Razorback Football Game scheduled for Saturday (April 29). This game will still take place inside the Willard and Pat Walker Pavilion, but will be closed to the public.