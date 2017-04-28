× Events, Red-White Game Cancel Ahead Of Weekend Floods

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — With pending rainstorms promising heavy flash flooding, several events are calling it quits in advance throughout the viewing area.

Most of the viewing area will see between 5-8″ of rain between Friday night (April 28) and Saturday (April 29).

The following events will be closed this weekend. If we’re missing an event, let us know at news@kfsm.com.

Closings:

Benton County:

Ozark Stream Fest scheduled for Saturday (April 29)

Bentonville Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday (April 29)

Native Plant Hike scheduled for Saturday (April 29)

Newton County:

Steel Creek Concert ft. National Park Radio scheduled for Saturday (April 29)

Washington County: