Four First Inning Runs Enough For Ole Miss To Take Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Ole Miss saw their offense explode in the late innings on Thursday night in the SEC series opener and that rolled into the start of Friday’s doubleheader.

The Rebels pushed across four runs and forced Arkansas starter Trevor Stephan to throw 40 pitches in the first inning and that was enough as the Razorbacks dropped the second straight game of the series 4-1. The two teams will finish the doubleheader on Friday with game two starting approximately at 3:40 p.m.

Ole Miss got a RBI single from Colby Bortles to start the scoring in the top half of the first while Nick Fortes followed with a two-run double down the left field line. The Rebels added another run to take a 4-0 lead before Stephan settled down and got out of the inning.

Stephan finished the game going six innings while striking out five and needed just 53 pitches to finish his final five innings of work.

Just like Thursday’s series opener, Arkansas’ only offense came on a solo home run as Grant Koch hit his team high 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning.