× Garrett’s Blog: Timeline of Severe Storms, Flooding

Two major weather stories will unfold heading into the weekend.

A warm front late Friday and into the overnight hours will bring our area a chance for very large hail and even a few rotating updrafts capable of tornadoes. This threat will be greatest from 10pm to 4am. A slow-moving cold front on Saturday will bring us extremely heavy and steady rainfall for most of the day on Saturday. Rainfall totals will average around 4-6″ with isolated amounts near 10″. Widespread and life-threatening flash flooding is expected Saturday evening.

The rain will come to an end on Sunday with drier weather for most of next week.

9PM FRIDAY: Storms will develop along the warm front, storms directly on the warm front will pose a tornado risk. Storms north of warm front will have the potential for extremely large hail, up to baseball size.

2AM SATURDAY: Storms continue into the overnight with large hail and minimal tornado potential.

4AM SATURDAY: Expect a small break as the warm front moves north.

7AM SATURDAY: The flooding rains begin as a line of storms moves in from the west and stalls. The line of storms may be severe into the mid-morning hours.

Estimates rain totals are in the 4-6″ range with some locations nearing 8-10″ or higher.

-Garrett