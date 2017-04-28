Garrett’s Blog: Timeline of Severe Storms, Flooding

Posted 3:25 pm, April 28, 2017, by

Two major weather stories will unfold heading into the weekend.

  1. A warm front late Friday and into the overnight hours will bring our area a chance for very large hail and even a few rotating updrafts capable of tornadoes. This threat will be greatest from 10pm to 4am.
  2. A slow-moving cold front on Saturday will bring us extremely heavy and steady rainfall for most of the day on Saturday. Rainfall totals will average around 4-6″ with isolated amounts near 10″. Widespread and life-threatening flash flooding is expected Saturday evening.

The rain will come to an end on Sunday with drier weather for most of next week.

9PM FRIDAY: Storms will develop along the warm front, storms directly on the warm front will pose a tornado risk. Storms north of warm front will have the potential for extremely large hail, up to baseball size.

2AM SATURDAY: Storms continue into the overnight with large hail and minimal tornado potential.

4AM SATURDAY: Expect a small break as the warm front moves north.

7AM SATURDAY: The flooding rains begin as a line of storms moves in from the west and stalls. The line of storms may be severe into the mid-morning hours.

Estimates rain totals are in the 4-6″ range with some locations nearing 8-10″ or higher.

-Garrett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s