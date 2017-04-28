Local Nonprofit Goes Extra Mile In Flood Relief Preparation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- While most nonprofits have plans in place for severe weather response and relief, one in particular went the extra mile to make sure it will be prepared for anyone in need.

"This is our warehouse," explained Brian Hilts, executive director of the Community Rescue Mission in Fort Smith.

Hilts and members of the Community Rescue Mission scoured every nook and cranny of the property for extra resources people can use in the event of severe flooding.

"I got flooded out just last week," said one occupant, "and this guy let me stay here."

In the warehouse are piles of blankets and dry socks. Hilts says they're the mission's number one request.

"Then I just got word that a company here in town donated about 20 pillows so everybody will have a nice, clean pillow to get through the weather."

The dining area was cleared for places to sleep. So was the chapel.

"People will literally come here with their blankets and their pillow and they'll sleep in a church pew."

Every thing, every space is being put to good use. Hilts feels it's highly necessary.

"If it floods like they say, that can take up to a week for waters to go down enough for them to return back to the place they call home."

As the Community Rescue Mission is doing what it can, Next Step Homeless Services will also be providing dry socks and sleeping bags. Meanwhile, the River Valley Food Bank has plenty of bottled water on hand and ready to go.