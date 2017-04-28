× Missing Polk County Child Found Dead In Mena; Search Underway For Brother

MENA (KFSM) — One of the missing children from Polk County was found dead on Friday (April 28), according to the Polk County Sheriff.

The body of Acelynn Carrie Wester, 2, was found in Mena and her brother Reilly James Scarbrough, 10, is still reported missing.

Wester and Scarbrough were both reported missing on Sunday, April 23.

The body of their mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found on Tuesday (April 25) inside a creek southeast of Cove, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He confirmed the woman’s identity on Thursday (April 27).

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has not released Wester’s cause of death, but confirmed they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Wester’s 66-year-old uncle, Steven J. Payne, was found dead in his home in Hatfield on Thursday (April 27), according to the sheriff.

This is a developing story.