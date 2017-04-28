‘My Son Was Not An Addict’: Woman’s Photo Of Son Who Died Of One-Time Drug Overdose Goes Viral

CALGARY, Alberta — A mother in Canada shared a very private photo on Facebook in an effort to warn others.

Sherri Kent’s son Michael died of a fentanyl overdose.

“My son was not an addict,” she said in her Facebook post. “He made a mistake that cost him his life.”

The photo shows Sherri in an emotional state while laying next to her son in his hospital bed.

The post continues:

“I just want to make everyone aware of the epidemic that’s goin on right now that’s killing 5-7 people a day in every city in Canada. It’s out of control and there is no way to protect our children from this other than to warn them of the dangers of drug use today. I’ve lost my son to this horrible tragedy and want to make parents aware that it can happen to anyone who decides to touch anything that can be snorted up your nose. Fentanol [sic] is the number #1 killer in Canada and it’s taking our children and loved ones. Please share this with your family and friends to help prevent another tragedy.”

Since the photo was posted a week ago, it has been shared over 100,000 times.