× Rogers Police Searching For Shoplifting Suspects

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help in finding two people suspected of shoplifting.

The pair allegedly stole over $4,500 worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade at about 6 p.m. on April 27.

If you know the identity of either subject, contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.