× Silver Alert Issued For Missing Bentonville Man

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have issued a silver alert for a man who went missing in Bentonville Monday (April 24).

Lawrence Wayne Williams, 80, was wearing gray jeans, a long sleeve red shirt with black stripes and cowboy boots when he was last seen at 2610 SE 14th street, near the Subway restaurant.

Williams is described as being 5’10”, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, a light complexion and hazel eyes. Troopers said he may be traveling in a 2008 red Dodge Magnum with an Arkansas license plate of 548UJK.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.