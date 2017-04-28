Study Shows Energy Drink Affect Heart Rhythm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a drink this morning to boost your energy you may want to stay away from that energy drink.

That's because researchers found they can cause unhealthy changes in your heart rhythm and blood pressure.

A recent study found energy drinks caused a ten millisecond increase in the heart's electrical cycle which could lead to someone's heart beating abnormally and that could then lead to even further medical complications.

Studies found those changes are unique to energy drinks and not all drinks with caffeine.

Researchers said this is just the beginning of the study and further research is needed before clinical advice can be made.

