The New School Names Ferrell As First Basketball Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The New School in Fayetteville has been around for years but are adding a high school for the first time and Friday they found their man to lead the basketball program.

Long time West Fork coach David Ferrell was introduced as the new boys basketball coach in a press conference Friday morning. Ferrell will oversee all basketball programs and will coach the team’s first ever ninth grade team this fall as they plan to play a full junior varsity schedule.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the basketball program at The New School,” Ferrell said. “To be the first varsity basketball coach in the history of The New School is a great honor. This is such a unique opportunity to start a program from the ground floor and to grow it along with the high school. I have been extremely impressed with the mission and direction of the school and the school’s commitment to developing a well-rounded student. We share the same vision for The New School’s basketball program and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ferrell had a career high school record of 510-202 when he stepped down at West Fork in 2013 to take over the men’s basketball program at the University of the Ozarks. Ferrell resigned with the Eagles earlier this spring.

“I am confident that Coach David Ferrell will be a great leader for our basketball program here at The New School,” said Clayton Harrell, Director of Athletics. “Our current basketball staff brought Coach Ferrell to our attention. After our conversations with Coach Ferrell and many well-respected individuals who also know him, it became clear to us that he was indeed the right coach to take our program to the next level. We are excited to welcome Coach Ferrell as we prepare to play varsity basketball in 2018 in the Arkansas Activities Association.”

“We are incredibly excited to add Coach David Ferrell to our coaching staff. His background and experience will be a tremendous addition in the process of growing and expanding our basketball program at The New School,” said Dennis Chapman, President and Head of School. “David is not only an outstanding and longtime successful coach in Arkansas, he is a man of high integrity and moral character who influences those around him to become better people.”