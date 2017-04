BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Most all side roads and all bridges in the county are closed.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, via Facebook, has posted a warning for all motorists to “not attempt to pass through roads … it is not safe.”

Also: The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issue a Flash Flood Warning for Benton County until 7 p.m. Saturday (April 29).

For updates on closures on behalf of Benton County Division of Public Safety click here.