American Red Cross NWA On Hand To Find Shelter For Those Displaced

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville Fire Department First Responder has confirmed to 5News that more than 15 people were evacuated from the 1100 block of West End Avenue.

And, West End to Wedington Drive is shut down, according to police.

Flooding is reported to be knee-deep and up to the windows of some of the apartments at the West End apartment complex, according to 5News photojournalist Colton Ward.

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the American Red Cross (ARC) is working to help find shelter for residents who have been displaced due to flooding.

“This is a fluid situation,” said ARC Spokesperson Rick Harvey, “we’re having difficulties — and it’s not involving in the actual rescues — it’s about finding shelters and getting the people to them.”

ARC volunteers are making every effort to get to the various shelters, but the weather, and flooding, is keeping some of them from getting to their destinations.

Harvey said he is aware of the evacuation at an apartment complex in Fayetteville involving several residents — and pets — and is trying to find shelter for them.

Meanwhile, ARC is hoping for a slow down with the rain to give their crews a chance to get into place.

“We’re trying to arrange assistance … we’re working to mobilize all our volunteers and resources to help victims … it’s challenging with so many inaccessible areas,” said Harvey, “we’re taking safety into account first,” said Harvey.

ARC is working with Fayetteville law enforcement, Washington County Emergency and other agencies to make sure people who are being evacuated can get to a safe place.

STORY DEVELOPING