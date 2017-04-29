× “Arkansas Take Back” Event Deemed A Success

ROGERS (KFSM) — On Saturday (April, 29), the state held an event called “Arkansas Take Back.”

The goal is to get the public to dispose of unused, or expired, medications at secure 24-hour drop boxes.

The medications can be dropped off at various locations, such as Rogers Police Department, and will be turned over to the Department of Justice on Monday (May 1); in turn the items will be sent to one of the national incinerators for destruction.

On Saturday (April 29), Rogers took in 31 items of expired, or unwanted, medication.

Since the last event, held in October 2016, a total of 383 medications have been turned in.

There are more than 130 permanent drop off sites throughout Arkansas and even more temporary drop off sites participating in the Take Back event.

Click here to find a participating drop off location near you.