Benton County Declared A Disaster Due To Flooding

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Due to flooding, Benton County has been declared a disaster.

Saturday (April 29), Benton County Judge Barry Moehring issued the disaster declaration.

Many parts of the county has already received more than 6 inches of rain, and according to the National Weather Service (NWS) another 3.5 inches of rain is expected overnight.

There has been a continuous flash flood warning, which began Friday (April 28) and is scheduled until at least 7 a.m. on Sunday (April 30).

More than 70 percent of roads, and 90 percent of bridges across unincorporated Benton County are closed.

Several dozen water rescues have been done — with success — since the rain began.

Damage assessments and more details on road and bridge closures will be available Sunday (April, 30).