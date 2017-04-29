Benton County Water Main Washes Out

Posted 7:31 am, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 07:40AM, April 29, 2017

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — A main water line on Dixieland Road near Little Flock washed out in the heavy rains on Saturday morning (April 29).

The water line suffered a drop in pressure after washing away, said a Benton County Water District No. 1 official.

The department is aware of the problem and is working to find a solution to fix it as quickly as possible.

A water district official said they were working to find a temporary fix to reroute water from Rogers to an affected apartment complex that has about 200 residents.

However, more rain is in the forecast, which makes fixing the issue difficult.

